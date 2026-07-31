Luxury cars, high income rule out non-creamy layer status: Kerala HC.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that the salary income of private-sector employees cannot be excluded while calculating gross annual income for determining Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) status.

"Where parents have both high income and substantial wealth well above the prescribed limits, their children cannot be certified as belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer. Even if the Government has not notified posts in the private sector equivalent to Government posts, private-sector employees are still subject to the income and wealth test and are not automatically treated as Non-Creamy Layer," the court observed.

The ruling came while dismissing two petitions filed by students in Ernakulam who claimed they were entitled to be declared as belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer category for the purpose of claiming reservation in admissions to professional degree courses and for the issuance of Non-Creamy Layer certificates.

The petitioners had submitted applications for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2026. They contended that their applications for Non-Creamy Layer status were rejected on the ground that their "income exceeds the limits of Non-Creamy Layer."

They argued that they were entitled to reservation benefits because their family's income from sources other than salary was below the current cut-off limit of Rs 8 lakh.

The court pointed out that the father of one petitioner, employed as a Senior Vice President in a private company, earned an annual salary of more than Rs. 1.1 crore and owned assets including two apartments worth over Rs. 1 crore and luxury cars. Excluding his salary income would still enable his daughter to claim Non-Creamy Layer status.