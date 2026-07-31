Muslim League set for leadership shake-up

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is set for a sweeping organisational overhaul as the party leadership moves to strengthen its grassroots machinery while sharpening its role in the state administration. In a significant restructuring exercise ahead of the next electoral cycle, the party has decided to strictly enforce its long-pending “one person, one position” policy, paving the way for a new generation of leaders to assume key organisational responsibilities.
State president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal has directed all elected representatives, including ministers and MLAs, to relinquish party and affiliated organisation posts, signalling the beginning of one of the most extensive leadership reshuffles in recent years.
The only likely exception is national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who is expected to retain his position. A member of the party’s state high power committee and its national general secretary, Kunhalikutty is unlikely to step down given his national responsibilities. However, discussions are under way on the organisational posts held by other senior leaders.
Among those expected to relinquish their party positions are ministers N Samsudheen and K M Shaji, both state secretaries, and V E Abdul Gafoor, who serves as Ernakulam district general secretary.
P K Basheer, a member of the party’s state working committee, is likely to continue in that role, while ministers are expected to remain members of the working committee despite giving up their other organisational responsibilities.
“The decision to implement the ‘one person, one position’ policy was taken during the local body elections. Now that the assembly elections are over and the party is in a stable position, we have decided to implement it to bring new faces into the leadership,” IUML high power committee member K P A Majeed told TNIE.
Majeed said all ministers, except Kunhalikutty, would step down from their organisational positions.
“Kunhalikutty is the party’s national general secretary, so the possibility of him stepping down is very slim. All the other ministers will make way for new faces. It is important for the party to build a new leadership before the next major elections,” he said.
The organisational transition has already begun, with MSF state president P K Nawaz resigning from his post. Several other senior leaders are also expected to step down from organisational positions, including MLAs Abid Hussain Thangal and Parakkal Abdullah, both state secretaries; Kallatra Mahin Haji, Kasaragod district president; M A Razak, Kozhikode district president; P K Firoz, Youth League state general secretary; T P Ashraf Ali, Youth League national general secretary; M Rahmatullah, STU state president; and Fathima Thahlia, Youth League state secretary.
Party sources said senior leaders relinquishing state organisational posts would continue as members of the state secretariat, ensuring continuity in the party’s decision-making process.
Meanwhile, IUML MPs E T Muhammed Basheer, M P Abdussamad Samadani and P V Abdul Wahab are expected to continue as members of the party’s high power committee.
Kunhalikutty likely to retain post
Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal has directed all elected representatives to relinquish party and affiliated organisation posts
The only likely exception is national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who is expected to retain his position