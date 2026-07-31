Muslim League set for leadership shake-up

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is set for a sweeping organisational overhaul as the party leadership moves to strengthen its grassroots machinery while sharpening its role in the state administration. In a significant restructuring exercise ahead of the next electoral cycle, the party has decided to strictly enforce its long-pending “one person, one position” policy, paving the way for a new generation of leaders to assume key organisational responsibilities.

State president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal has directed all elected representatives, including ministers and MLAs, to relinquish party and affiliated organisation posts, signalling the beginning of one of the most extensive leadership reshuffles in recent years.

The only likely exception is national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who is expected to retain his position. A member of the party’s state high power committee and its national general secretary, Kunhalikutty is unlikely to step down given his national responsibilities. However, discussions are under way on the organisational posts held by other senior leaders.

Among those expected to relinquish their party positions are ministers N Samsudheen and K M Shaji, both state secretaries, and V E Abdul Gafoor, who serves as Ernakulam district general secretary.

P K Basheer, a member of the party’s state working committee, is likely to continue in that role, while ministers are expected to remain members of the working committee despite giving up their other organisational responsibilities.

“The decision to implement the ‘one person, one position’ policy was taken during the local body elections. Now that the assembly elections are over and the party is in a stable position, we have decided to implement it to bring new faces into the leadership,” IUML high power committee member K P A Majeed told TNIE.