On the lines of IFFK, Kerala to host first-ever film fest with spotlight on nature in January

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is all set for a premium biodiversity experience. Come January, the state will host the first-of-its-kind International Nature Film Festival of Kerala (INFFK) in the state capital. Along with highlighting Kerala’s unique biodiversity, the forest department wants the event to familiarise Malayalis with global conservation practises.

Taking a cue from the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) — the 30th edition scheduled for December — the INFFK is being planned as an annual affair from 2027. The festival will be a collaborative initiative, involving the tourism and cultural departments, the Chalachithra Academy among others.

“A slew of initiatives is in the pipeline to highlight nature conservation and to promote efforts among the younger generation. The government plans to hold a mega festival on the lines of the IFFK in January,” Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said on Thursday.

He was addressing nature enthusiasts at an event to mark International Tiger Day.

Besides screening international films on nature, the festival — proposed as a five-day event — will comprise segments on nature photography and nature writing and reporting. It will screen globally acclaimed movies in different categories, including competition, mobile video and documentaries.

The photography segment will focus on the exhibition of images curated by the International League of Conservation Photographers. The works of budding photographers will also be exhibited. The segment will also be divided into various categories including mobile picture and reel-making.