Preserving the chugging soul of Kerala’s steam railway era

PALAKKAD: Once the beating heart of Kerala’s steam railway era, Shoranur is preparing to relive its glorious past. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Southern Railway, the mechanical department of Palakkad railway division is opening a Mechanical Heritage Museum on the Shoranur railway station premises, preserving more than a century of railway engineering history through over 100 artefacts recovered from the old locomotive and carriage yard.

It was while reorganising the old carriage and wagon yard that officials came across a collection of historic equipment, signalling devices, workshop tools and memorabilia. Recognising their heritage value, the mechanical department decided to conserve the items by setting up a dedicated museum instead of allowing them to be turned into scrap.

The collection features over 100 original items, each narrating a chapter of India’s railway evolution. The museum has been set up on the western side of the station premises.

“Among the exhibits are a century-old locomotive bullseye lamp (manufactured in late 19th century) that once illuminated steam engines, a brass steam locomotive whistle (approximately 75 years old), whose unmistakable sound defined the steam era, a porcelain kerosene lamp burner imported from England, heavy-duty grease guns used for locomotive maintenance, workshop machinery from Britain and Germany, and one of the oldest time-office bells that regulated the daily lives of hundreds of railway workers in Shoranur. A national flag supplied to the Railways in 1974, still bearing the official railway property marking, is another unique exhibit,” said authorities.

The museum, authorities say, is a tribute to a station that shaped the railway history of Kerala. Shoranur Junction, which became operational on April 14, 1862, with the opening of the Pattambi-Podanur railway line, quickly evolved into one of South India’s most strategic railway junctions.