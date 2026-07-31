Siyad's custodial death raises fresh questions over Kundara police station

Similarly, in another instance, ex-serviceman Thomson Thankachan was taken into custody by Kundara police in October 2024 in connection with a dowry harassment complaint. After being in custody, he was later released but later died while undergoing treatment. His mother alleged that he was assaulted in custody, suffered internal injuries, and was threatened with additional cases if he complained. According to persons close to the family, the matter is still pending.

Cultural Minister and local MLA P C Vishnunath too had pointed out that allegations have earlier come up against sub-inspector Athul. He alleged that the officer had assaulted Raghu Pandavapuram, Kollam DCC general secretary, during the reception accorded to the Puthuyuga Yatra led by then Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan.

"We had even staged a march to the police station then. The government will not protect police officers who resort to jungle justice," Vishnunath said.

Raghu told TNIE that Athul punched him on the nose during the procession, causing heavy bleeding. "A few days later, several youngsters approached me alleging that they too had been assaulted by the officer. There were several incidents when the public faced such issues from the station. I still don't understand why no action has been taken against him," he said.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Kollam Rural SP said the earlier alleged custodial deaths at the Kundara police station occurred during a different period and did not involve the present set of officers.

"We are not deliberately trying to cover up anything. Only one side of the case is being highlighted," he said.

On the allegation that a 16-year-old girl was taken by police without a woman officer, the SP said the girl had voluntarily accompanied the police as it was necessary to trace her missing brother, who allegedly had a history of being with Siyad. "She told us she would show us his house, so the police went along with her," he said. Referring to allegations against sub-inspector Athul, the SP said there may have been complaints against the officer in earlier cases, but maintained that "there is no complaint against him in this case."