Siyad's custodial death raises fresh questions over Kundara police station

KOLLAM: Fresh questions have surfaced over the functioning of the Kundara police station following the custodial death of Siyad, with allegations pointing to procedural lapses from the moment police acted on a missing person complaint filed by a 16-year-old girl.
It is alleged that, acting on her suspicion, police allegedly took the minor in a jeep to identify Siyad's residence without a woman police officer accompanying her before taking him into custody from his house, where he was asleep. "She came alone with the male police officers to our house at midnight," Siyad's daughter said.
The police action is already under scrutiny after Siyad's family alleged that he was brutally assaulted in custody, leading to his death. Family members have also claimed that despite Siyad's daughter informing officers that he was beaten inside the police vehicle, the allegation was neither taken seriously nor investigated.
The incident has also brought to focus complaints about the functioning of the station. Residents have alleged that several complaints filed there in recent months were either not properly investigated. According to allegations raised at the time, Kunjumon, a Dalit youth, was taken into police custody on October 24, 2017, in connection with a petty case warrant.
Police had maintained that he collapsed after feeling dizzy and was admitted to hospital, where he died two days later. His family and rights activists had alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture, triggering protests. However, no major action was reportedly taken against the police personnel concerned.
Similarly, in another instance, ex-serviceman Thomson Thankachan was taken into custody by Kundara police in October 2024 in connection with a dowry harassment complaint. After being in custody, he was later released but later died while undergoing treatment. His mother alleged that he was assaulted in custody, suffered internal injuries, and was threatened with additional cases if he complained. According to persons close to the family, the matter is still pending.
Cultural Minister and local MLA P C Vishnunath too had pointed out that allegations have earlier come up against sub-inspector Athul. He alleged that the officer had assaulted Raghu Pandavapuram, Kollam DCC general secretary, during the reception accorded to the Puthuyuga Yatra led by then Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan.
"We had even staged a march to the police station then. The government will not protect police officers who resort to jungle justice," Vishnunath said.
Raghu told TNIE that Athul punched him on the nose during the procession, causing heavy bleeding. "A few days later, several youngsters approached me alleging that they too had been assaulted by the officer. There were several incidents when the public faced such issues from the station. I still don't understand why no action has been taken against him," he said.
Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Kollam Rural SP said the earlier alleged custodial deaths at the Kundara police station occurred during a different period and did not involve the present set of officers.
"We are not deliberately trying to cover up anything. Only one side of the case is being highlighted," he said.
On the allegation that a 16-year-old girl was taken by police without a woman officer, the SP said the girl had voluntarily accompanied the police as it was necessary to trace her missing brother, who allegedly had a history of being with Siyad. "She told us she would show us his house, so the police went along with her," he said. Referring to allegations against sub-inspector Athul, the SP said there may have been complaints against the officer in earlier cases, but maintained that "there is no complaint against him in this case."