A headmaster who traversed woods for midday meals in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: For the past four years, along the forest tracks leading to the remote Attathode Government Tribal Lower Primary School in the Sabarimala forest region, a familiar sight unfolded. With sacks of rice and bags of vegetables tied to his scooter, headmaster Biju Thomas would navigate the rugged forest route, often crossing paths with wild animals, to ensure that his students had food, education and care.

On May 31 this year, the dedicated teacher officially retired from service, bringing to a close an extraordinary chapter in tribal education. Known affectionately as ‘Biju mash’, he took charge as headmaster of the school on October 29, 2021, after receiving a promotion from Government LP School, Muthoor, in Tiruvalla.

What awaited him was one of the most challenging teaching assignments in the district.

The Attathode Government Tribal LP School, the only government school located within the Sabarimala forest region, is situated deep inside the woods. Reaching the campus itself is no easy task. From the road level, one has to descend 105 steps to reach the school, while only a narrow pathway suitable for bicycles connects it to the outside world.