Benami deals, forged papers: Probe into SUV smuggling being revved up

KOCHI: What began as a probe into a few illegally imported luxury SUVs is now being broadened into one of the biggest vehicle-smuggling investigations handled by Kochi customs in recent years — exposing a suspected interstate network involving forged documents, benami owners and layered ownership chains.

Officers suspect that more than 200 such vehicles were smuggled into Kerala from Bhutan and Nepal using forged registration records and manipulated documents to evade customs duty.

“In many cases, the current holder may only be the third or fourth owner on paper. Every previous owner and every document has to be verified carefully,” a senior official involved in the probe said.

The recent arrest of Yash, a native of Jaipur, is being viewed as a significant development in the investigation. According to customs sources, Yash allegedly acted as a middleman between sellers and was also the registered owner of more than two suspected smuggled vehicles. Investigators believe his arrest further confirms the existence of multiple layers of registered ownership for a single vehicle within the smuggling network. With Yash’s arrest, seven people have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Sources said some registered owners are suspected to be benamis or bogus identities created only for documentation purposes. In one recent seizure, customs reportedly found that a luxury SUV allegedly being used by a prominent person was officially registered in the name of another individual suspected to be a benami.