Govt to make Kerala global education destination: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening a new chapter in their life with countless wonders and occasional tears, as many as 3.14 lakh students started their school life across the state on Monday.

Inaugurating the state school Pravesanolsavam at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Pattom here, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the government now aims to make the state a global education destination. "Children should study their desired course in the world's best institutions, while our mission will be to bring such centres of excellence to Kerala. I give my word that such institutions that attract even foreign students will take form here," CM said.

Asking the students to always keep their curiosity growing, Satheesan urged them to take strong decision against drugs. "Dear children, you are our dreams, and you should discourage your friends from using such substances," he said. The Chief Minister also released the 2026-27 academic calendar in the ceremony.