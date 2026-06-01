Govt to make Kerala global education destination: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening a new chapter in their life with countless wonders and occasional tears, as many as 3.14 lakh students started their school life across the state on Monday.
Inaugurating the state school Pravesanolsavam at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Pattom here, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the government now aims to make the state a global education destination. "Children should study their desired course in the world's best institutions, while our mission will be to bring such centres of excellence to Kerala. I give my word that such institutions that attract even foreign students will take form here," CM said.
Asking the students to always keep their curiosity growing, Satheesan urged them to take strong decision against drugs. "Dear children, you are our dreams, and you should discourage your friends from using such substances," he said. The Chief Minister also released the 2026-27 academic calendar in the ceremony.
General Education Minister N Samsudheen in his presidential address commented that children's evolved attitude of freely approaching the CM for a selfie before the event, is a positive trend of more students overcoming stage fear. "Today, the world is a global village, and our children are competing against students across the world. Hence, we need new age schools, equipped with modern technology, with timely changes," he said .
Samsudheen also informed that the department was able to distribute textbooks to all schools, and uniforms to a great extend, in the two weeks time of the new government.
Expressing happiness of returning to the school as an MLA after eight years, Health Minister K Muraleedharan urged that parents should extend more cooperation to fight the drug abuse among children. Students also took the cyber security pledge as part of the event.
The event was also attended by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh, district panchayat president V Priyadarshini, General Education Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, and Director Asif K Yusuf, among others.