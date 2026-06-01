India’s seafood exports hit record 8.46 billion dollars, shrimp powers the surge

KOCHI: India’s seafood exports have sailed into uncharted waters, touching an all-time high of $8.46 billion (around Rs 72,000 crore) in 2025-26, driven largely by the global appetite for Indian shrimp.

The country exported 19.72 lakh tonnes of marine products, the highest ever, despite facing multiple challenges in international markets. The performance marks a strong rebound for the sector, with exports growing 16.13% in volume and 13.44% in dollar terms over the previous year.

The real star of the export basket continues to be frozen shrimp, which contributed nearly two-thirds of India’s seafood export earnings. Every second container of Indian seafood heading overseas appears to carry shrimp, underlining its dominance in the sector.

According to Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) chairman P Jawahar, India exported 7.93 lakh tonnes of frozen shrimp worth $5.62 billion, accounting for over 66% of total export earnings from marine products.

The United States remained the biggest buyer of Indian shrimp, importing more than 2.56 lakh tonnes, while China emerged as the second-largest market. The European Union, Southeast Asia and Japan also remained major destinations.