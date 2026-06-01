IUML's controlled staff selection triggers unease among ministers

MALAPPURAM: The IUML has finalised a list of 150 candidates for appointment to the personal staff of its ministers, triggering discontent among its cabinet members over what leaders describe as a tightly controlled and centrally managed selection process.

The League received nearly 5,000 applications for opening as the personal staff of its five ministers. A two-member sub-committee appointed by the state leadership shortlisted 150 names after multiple rounds of scrutiny. Each minister has been handed a panel of 30 candidates and asked to select 15 staff members from the list prepared by the party leadership.

However, sources said several ministers are unhappy with the restrictions imposed on the appointments, as they have little say in choosing their trusted aides. The approved list also includes candidates eligible for deputation from various government departments under the general category.

The party leadership has directed ministers to make appointments strictly from the approved panel. In addition, a separate list of seven persons has reportedly been prepared for the personal staff of senior leader P K Kunhalikutty, based on his recommendations. Ministers have also been instructed to consult party service organisations while appointing officials on deputation under their respective departments. Appointment orders are expected to be issued from June 1.