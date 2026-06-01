Kerala agrees with handing over probe into Naveen Babu’s suicide to CBI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has in-principle agreed to handover the investigation into the suicide of former Kannur additional district magistrate K Naveen Babu to the CBI. An official confirmation is expected after the next cabinet meeting, said sources.

Naveen’s family had met Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday and requested that the case be handed over to the central agency.

Naveen was found dead at his quarters in Kannur on October 15, 2024, a day after he was publicly humiliated and accused of corruption by then Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya during a farewell event organised at the Kannur collectorate. His death triggered a huge public outcry. Divya was arrested for abetting his suicide. She was named the sole accused in the case.

Naveen’s family had expressed dissatisfaction with the state police’s investigation, alleging it was politically managed.

Police sources said they have not yet any received any official order on transferring the case to the CBI. However, they said they had received unofficial feelers from the government in this regard.

A look back

October 14, 2024: P P Divya, then Kannur district panchayat president, comes to K Naveen Babu’s farewell function uninvited, accuses him of bribery

October 15, 2024: Naveen is found hanging in his official quarters

October 29, 2024: Divya is arrested

March 8, 2025: Department probe finds no proof of corruption against Naveen

March 3, 2025: HC dismisses wife’s appeal seeking CBI probe

April 17, 2025: SC rejects her appeal

May 29: Naveen’s relatives visit CM V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. Govt agrees in-principle to hand over probe to CBI