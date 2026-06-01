Kerala Police to partner with ED to track drug money trails, target syndicates' finances

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residences continue to spark debates, the state police have decided to actively collaborate with the central agency in probing drug cases.

The motive is to use the ED’s expertise in mapping the money trail to break the financial backbone of drug syndicates.

Highly-placed sources told TNIE that the increased cooperation with the ED is one of the highlights of Operation Toofan, the flagship project recently launched by the UDF government to combat drugs.

Sources said the police will seek the ED’s assistance in cases which have interstate connections or international ramifications and involve a huge money transaction. Being the primary agency that has the mandate to investigate offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED can map the flow of the proceeds of crime and identify the destination where the funds reached.

“The ED is better placed to track movement of funds and take action. They can find in which country the proceeds of crime are parked and can initiate legal action. Being a central agency, it has got more powers than the state police,” said a source.

That said, the police have so far not yet sought the assistance of the ED in probing drug cases. The launch of Operation Toofan, however, has set the stage for this collaboration.