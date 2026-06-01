Munnar all set for major tourism framework, facility upgrades

IDUKKI: Munnar is poised for a major boost in tourism infrastructure as the Kerala government plans a series of initiatives aimed at improving visitor experience, safety and sustainable destination management in the hill station.

The proposals emerged during a meeting of stakeholders associated with the tourism sector in Munnar on Saturday, where key issues affecting the destination were discussed. Authorities are focusing on strengthening basic tourism infrastructure and addressing long-standing challenges related to traffic, parking, sanitation, and waste management.

The measures under consideration are enhanced safety arrangements for visitors, structured training programmes for tourist guides through the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS), and the development of additional parking facilities.

“Efforts will also be made to identify and utilise suitable government land for parking projects to help tackle congestion in town,” officials said.

The tourism department, in collaboration with local self-government institutions, plans to introduce modern public toilet facilities at key tourist locations. Steps are planned to improve waste management systems to ensure cleaner surroundings. Traffic congestion, one of the most pressing concerns in Munnar, was a major topic of discussion.