SNDP Yogam VP Thushar calls on Satheesan, says Vellappally-CM meeting likely

KOCHI: Signalling a thaw in their strained relations, Chief Minister V D Satheesan and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan are likely to meet shortly.

Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally, who called on Satheesan at his Aluva residence on Sunday, said the CM “has indicated his willingness to meet everyone. They may meet.” Thushar is also the president of the BDJS, an NDA ally.

Vellappally, a staunch critic of Satheesan, had unleashed a diatribe against him during the run-up to the assembly election, triggering a ripples in the political circles.

Describing his visit as a “courtesy call”, Thushar said he had visited Satheesan to congratulate him. “We have been long-time friends. I came here to congratulate him. I am happy that he has become the chief minister. There was nothing official,” he said.

Thushar also revealed that he had been invited to the chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony. He said the visit, during which he presented Satheesan with a bouquet, coincided with his birthday.

Responding to questions on Vellappally’s criticism of Satheesan, Thushar said the remarks reflected the SNDP general secretary’s personal views.

“The SNDP Yogam, its board or council has neither decided to oppose nor support any political party, nor has it taken a decision to systematically work against the Congress, the BJP or the CPM. The general secretary has spoken about both the strengths and shortcomings of Satheesan and has also acknowledged the positive things about him,” he said.