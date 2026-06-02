Invasive fish species threaten native biodiversity in Vembanad lake

ALAPPUZHA: The increasing presence of invasive fish species in the Vembanad lake ecosystem is raising serious concerns among the fishing community and environmental experts.

A recent study conducted by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) has revealed a significant decline in native fish species in the lake over the past two decades, while the population of exotic fish species continues to rise.

According to M K Sajeevan, head of the department of fisheries resource management at KUFOS, several invasive species — including redbelly (commonly known as piranha), sucker fish, gourami, carp, tilapia, and African catfish (African muzhi) — have been found in various parts of the lake as well as in nearby fish markets and landing centres over the years.

“The presence of sucker fish, a species native to South America, is a major ecological concern. It has adapted rapidly to local habitats and is now widely distributed in the freshwater-dominated southern regions of Vembanad lake,” Sajeevan said.

He warned that these invasive species feed on native fish and their eggs, threatening their survival. Moreover, many of these species can thrive in freshwater, brackish water, and even polluted environments, giving them a significant survival advantage.