Kerala braces for very heavy rain as IMD sounds orange alert in several districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast very heavy rainfall across Kerala in the coming days and issued orange alerts for several districts between June 2 and June 5. The weather agency also said the southwest monsoon is expected to reach the state by June 4.

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange alert' for three northern Kerala districts-Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad-for Tuesday, and a 'yellow alert' for the remaining 11 districts.

It also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds in parts of almost all districts, except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, for the day.

Between June 2 and 6, the IMD predicted widespread rainfall across the state, accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 kmph to 50 kmph.

The IMD also issued 'orange alerts' for four districts on Wednesday, eight districts on Thursday and seven districts on Friday, while the remaining districts were placed under 'yellow alert' on those days.

An 'orange alert' indicates very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.