Kerala brain-dead youth’s organs give a fresh lease of life to four

KANNUR: A 22-year-old youth who was declared brain-dead after suffering severe injuries in a road accident has given a new lease of life to four patients through organ donation.
Arjun, a native of Kannur, became a symbol of hope after his family consented to donate his organs following his death. His heart, liver and two kidneys were donated, offering a second chance at life to four people awaiting transplants.
Arjun was admitted to Aster MIMS Hospital, Kannur, with severe injuries following the accident. Despite the efforts of doctors to save him, he was declared brain-dead on May 31. In the midst of their grief, his parents decided to donate his organs.
Arjun’s heart was air-ambulanced to a 48-year-old Malappuram native who is undergoing treatment at Aster Medcity in Kochi. One of the kidneys will be given to a patient at Aster MIMS in Kannur. The second kidney was taken to Kozhikode MCH and the liver to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode.
The organ transfer process was coordinated through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), the state government’s organ donation agency.
“When one life is lost, becoming a source of hope for many others is perhaps the greatest example of humanity. The successful and timely transportation of the organs in this emergency was the result of a collective effort. The police, government, and K-SOTTO played a crucial role in making the process a success,” said Anoop Nambiar, COO, Aster MIMS Kannur.