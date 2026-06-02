Kerala brain-dead youth’s organs give a fresh lease of life to four

KANNUR: A 22-year-old youth who was declared brain-dead after suffering severe injuries in a road accident has given a new lease of life to four patients through organ donation.

Arjun, a native of Kannur, became a symbol of hope after his family consented to donate his organs following his death. His heart, liver and two kidneys were donated, offering a second chance at life to four people awaiting transplants.

Arjun was admitted to Aster MIMS Hospital, Kannur, with severe injuries following the accident. Despite the efforts of doctors to save him, he was declared brain-dead on May 31. In the midst of their grief, his parents decided to donate his organs.