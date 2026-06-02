Kerala government assures land, housing for Dalit families facing eviction in Ernakulam

The Kerala government on Tuesday assured rehabilitation for seven Dalit families facing eviction from Pariyathukavu in Ernakulam district, stating that alternative land and housing would be provided to ensure they are not rendered homeless.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Congress MLA V P Sajeendran in the Assembly, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government would stand by the affected families under all circumstances.

“I assure this House that the government will not abandon these families for any reason,” he said.

Satheesan said the dispute was a private case and that eviction proceedings had been carried out 14 times earlier in compliance with court directives.

“The eviction process was initiated for the 15th time the day after our government assumed office. We intervened in the matter immediately,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Higher Education Minister Roji M John, who is in charge of Ernakulam district, had visited the area and the government secured two weeks’ time from the High Court for further proceedings.

He said the minister and the local MLA were making efforts to resolve the issue amicably.

“The families have been informed that the government is prepared to provide them land and construct houses for them, and they have agreed to the proposal,” Satheesan said.