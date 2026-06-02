Kerala government assures land, housing for Dalit families facing eviction in Ernakulam

The Kerala government on Tuesday assured rehabilitation for seven Dalit families facing eviction from Pariyathukavu in Ernakulam district, stating that alternative land and housing would be provided to ensure they are not rendered homeless.
Replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Congress MLA V P Sajeendran in the Assembly, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government would stand by the affected families under all circumstances.
“I assure this House that the government will not abandon these families for any reason,” he said.
Satheesan said the dispute was a private case and that eviction proceedings had been carried out 14 times earlier in compliance with court directives.
“The eviction process was initiated for the 15th time the day after our government assumed office. We intervened in the matter immediately,” he said.
The Chief Minister said Higher Education Minister Roji M John, who is in charge of Ernakulam district, had visited the area and the government secured two weeks’ time from the High Court for further proceedings.
He said the minister and the local MLA were making efforts to resolve the issue amicably.
“The families have been informed that the government is prepared to provide them land and construct houses for them, and they have agreed to the proposal,” Satheesan said.
Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar said the government was making all possible efforts to find a solution to the issue.
When Sajeendran raised concerns over cases registered in connection with protests against the eviction proceedings, the Chief Minister said the government would seriously examine the possibility of withdrawing them.
Senior CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal alleged that although eviction proceedings had been carried out 14 times earlier, police action against protesters occurred only during the 15th attempt after the UDF government came to power.
State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala rejected the allegation, asserting that the police had not resorted to any excesses during the eviction process.
The Pariyathukavu case relates to a long-standing land dispute near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, where several Dalit families have been residing for decades on land claimed by private parties.
A court has ordered their eviction based on ownership claims, triggering demands for rehabilitation and political debate over the issue.