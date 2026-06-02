Kerala police upgrades armed battalions into centres of excellence to modernise force

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The metamorphosis of the archetypical lathi-wielding cop to a savvy law enforcement officer will now be much faster. Getting a grasp of the new-era realities, the police department has upgraded all of its 10 armed police battalions into centres of excellence (CoE) in a bid to modernise the force.

The Special Armed Police camp has been upgraded as a centre of excellence in cyber crime, while the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) 1 battalion has been upgraded as CoE for investigating economic offences. The KAP II and III battalions have been deemed as CoE for crowd management while KAP IV will deal with investigation of bodily offences.

Another key change is the upgrading of KAP V, which will deal with high-altitude training. The Malappuram Special Police (MSP) will deal with special crimes while the Rapid Response and Rescue Forces (RRRF) will handle disaster management.

The Indian Reserve Battalion will specialise in the domain of VIP security and tactics. The women’s battalion will provide training in soft skills. The training of 340 master trainers is progressing in 10 centres and they will return to their parent battalions to work with the trainees.