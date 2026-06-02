Kerala toddler’s murder: SC/ST charges to be added; police to seek custody of accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police probing the murder of a one-and-a-half-year-old child in Nedumangad are preparing to invoke provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.
The two accused, Ashkar and the child’s mother Akhila, were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday, while police are set to move court seeking their custody for further interrogation and evidence collection.
Police officials said Akhila will be taken for evidence collection as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials are also examining whether other members of Ashkar’s family had any role in the alleged abuse of the child.
According to police sources, Akhila has stated that she had witnessed Ashkar repeatedly assaulting the child. Police are examining why she allegedly failed to intervene or seek protection for the child despite witnessing the abuse.
As part of the expanded probe, police are also scrutinising Ashkar’s background and looking into a series of allegations and complaints raised by people connected to him.
Family members of Ashkar’s former wife, Aamina, have alleged that several suspicious incidents linked to their family warrant a detailed investigation.
According to Aamina’s relatives, she was allegedly subjected to severe physical assault by Ashkar and was left in a coma. She continues to undergo treatment.
The family has also raised suspicions regarding the drowning death of Aamina’s brother.
Aamina’s father told media that his son was a good swimmer and that the circumstances leading to his death remain unclear. He further alleged that Ashkar had repeatedly threatened to kill both him and his son and had also intimidated his son while he was at school.
The family has additionally pointed to the death of another woman from Chirayinkeezhu whose marriage had reportedly been arranged with Ashkar. They alleged that the woman died by suicide after the marriage proposal was withdrawn and have sought an investigation. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the death of Akhil, the child’s father, who died by suicide.
Meanwhile, Child Welfare Minister Bindhu Krishna visited the child’s grandparents, including the parents of Akhila and her deceased former husband Akhil, as well as Aamina and her family. Speaking to reporters after the visit, the minister said serious lapses appeared to have occurred in the handling of complaints against Ashkar and called for a detailed enquiry into where and how the failures took place.
The minister also heard complaints regarding the child’s custody and earlier allegations made against Ashkar. She has assured the family that serious action will be taken.
Mounting suspicions
The family of Aamina, Ashkar’s ex-wife, has pointed to the death of another woman whose marriage had been arranged with Ashkar. They said the woman died by suicide after the marriage proposal was withdrawn and have sought an investigation