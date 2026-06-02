Kerala toddler’s murder: SC/ST charges to be added; police to seek custody of accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police probing the murder of a one-and-a-half-year-old child in Nedumangad are preparing to invoke provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

The two accused, Ashkar and the child’s mother Akhila, were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday, while police are set to move court seeking their custody for further interrogation and evidence collection.

Police officials said Akhila will be taken for evidence collection as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials are also examining whether other members of Ashkar’s family had any role in the alleged abuse of the child.

According to police sources, Akhila has stated that she had witnessed Ashkar repeatedly assaulting the child. Police are examining why she allegedly failed to intervene or seek protection for the child despite witnessing the abuse.

As part of the expanded probe, police are also scrutinising Ashkar’s background and looking into a series of allegations and complaints raised by people connected to him.

Family members of Ashkar’s former wife, Aamina, have alleged that several suspicious incidents linked to their family warrant a detailed investigation.