Malayali groom killed in helicopter crash on wedding day in the US, bride critical

ALAPPUZHA: A tragic helicopter crash in the US state of Georgia claimed the life of a Malayali groom and the pilot on the couple’s wedding day, leaving the bride critically injured.

The deceased is Dave Fiji, a pilot with Delta Air Lines and son of Fiji George and Feba of Kaduvakuzhiyil, Muvattupuzha, who have been settled in Atlanta for several years.

The helicopter pilot also died in the crash. Dave’s bride, Jesni Sam, daughter of Sam Umman and Sheela of Jeswin Villa, Edathua, Kuttanad, sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit.

The accident occurred on the night of May 29 in Dawson County, Georgia, shortly after the couple’s wedding ceremony. According to relatives, the helicopter encountered sudden adverse weather conditions during the flight. The aircraft reportedly lost control, struck a tree in a wooded area, and was completely destroyed.

Dave and the pilot died at the accident spot. Jesni, who was seriously injured, remained unconscious for nearly five hours. Authorities were alerted only after she regained consciousness and managed to call for help from the wreckage. Rescue teams rushed to the site and transported her to a hospital for emergency treatment, relatives said.