Pain points and praise emerge over Kerala’s menstrual leave proposal for schoolgirls

KOZHIKODE: For generations, schoolgirls have walked into classrooms bearing more than just books and bags. They have carried abdominal cramps, headaches, fatigue, nausea, dizziness and discomfort – often in silence. Now, Kerala is attempting something that no other Indian state has formally done at the school level.

The state government’s proposal to introduce up to three days of optional menstrual leave every month for girl students has ignited a statewide conversation on health, education, dignity and equality.

At the heart of the debate lies a larger question: should schools recognise menstruation as a legitimate health issue that can affect learning, or should support come in other forms without formal leave?

Former DGP and BJP leader R Sreelekha was among the first prominent voices to question the proposal. In a social media post, she asked whether regular menstrual leave could make a student’s menstrual cycle publicly identifiable.

“If girls stay away from classes every month, family members, schools and others may come to know when a particular child is menstruating. Is this menstrual dignity?” she asked.

Similar concerns were raised by senior IUML leader and Vanitha League member Noorbina Rasheed, who argued that the emotional impact of such a policy must be carefully examined. “When girls avail such menstrual leaves, it could land them in mental distress. Authorities must ensure that the privacy of girls is not affected through such policies,” she said.