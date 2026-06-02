Political row erupts in Congress over meetings with Vellappally Natesan and Thushar Vellappally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is facing internal criticism over BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally’s meeting with Chief Minister V D Satheesan, as well as Child Welfare Minister Bindhu Krishna’s meeting with SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.
The meetings have sparked backlash on social media and within sections of the party, with some Congress leaders questioning the political message conveyed by engaging with Thushar, whose party, the BDJS, is aligned with the BJP-led NDA. Thushar is also the NDA convenor.
Congress spokesperson and KPCC media panellist V S Anoop expressed his criticism through Facebook. “Whether it is the senior Vellappally or the junior Vellappally, conferring legitimacy on them by engaging them in formal discussions is unacceptable, irrespective of who is in power.
Those concerned should be reminded once again that the authority they enjoy today is, in part, the result of the struggles waged by people like us against the hate statements and divisive politics propagated by the two Vellappallys,” he said.
The spokesperson’s comments are in line with Satheesan’s criticism of Vellappally’s alleged hate remarks against the Muslim community during the previous government’s tenure. This position had helped Satheesan win the confidence of Muslim organisations and the community.
However, those close to Satheesan have justified the meeting with Thushar. “As chief minister, Satheesan could not deny an audience to anyone seeking to meet him. He is bound to meet them in his capacity as chief minister,” said writer M N Karassery.
Questioning this argument, Anoop said the real issue was whether Thushar had met the chief minister in the same manner as an ordinary citizen. “By meeting the CM in the presence of the media and presenting him with a kasavu shawl,
Thushar has made a political statement. What privilege does he possess, other than being the son of Vellappally Natesan, to enjoy this level of access? The political party he leads does not even have the status of a recognised state party.”
Speaking to TNIE, Anoop also said he had made the statement in his personal capacity and had not criticised anyone by name.
Meanwhile, Youth Congress state general secretary Dulkhifil V P criticised Bindhu for visiting Vellappally at his residence. In a Facebook post, he said the visit had left Congress workers disappointed. “We register our strong protest and unequivocally condemn this visit.
The reality is that Vellappally made derogatory communal remarks against the chief minister and a community that has long lived harmoniously. He has yet to retract those statements. There are certain standards of political propriety that Kerala expects from a minister who has taken oath under the Constitution.”
When contacted, Bindhu refused to comment. However, several political affairs committee members of the Congress told TNIE that the minister’s visit had sent the wrong message to the public. The two incidents have created the impression that the Congress is now using its position in power to reach out to Vellappally. They also fear the LDF will use it against the UDF. There is also criticism within the IUML, though the party has decided not to respond publicly.
“Everyone knows it is Vellappally who now seeks political patronage following the change of government. The microfinance scam inquiry and the SNDP Yogam election are under the scrutiny of the judiciary and the home department. How will the UDF justify these actions when it had accused the CPM of protecting Vellappally? We have nothing against the SNDP Yogam,” said a Muslim League leader.
‘Visits have created a wrong impression’
Several political affairs committee members of the Congress told TNIE that the minister’s visit sent the wrong message to the public. The two incidents have created the impression that the Congress is now using its position in power to reach out to Vellappally Natesan