Political row erupts in Congress over meetings with Vellappally Natesan and Thushar Vellappally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is facing internal criticism over BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally’s meeting with Chief Minister V D Satheesan, as well as Child Welfare Minister Bindhu Krishna’s meeting with SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

The meetings have sparked backlash on social media and within sections of the party, with some Congress leaders questioning the political message conveyed by engaging with Thushar, whose party, the BDJS, is aligned with the BJP-led NDA. Thushar is also the NDA convenor.

Congress spokesperson and KPCC media panellist V S Anoop expressed his criticism through Facebook. “Whether it is the senior Vellappally or the junior Vellappally, conferring legitimacy on them by engaging them in formal discussions is unacceptable, irrespective of who is in power.

Those concerned should be reminded once again that the authority they enjoy today is, in part, the result of the struggles waged by people like us against the hate statements and divisive politics propagated by the two Vellappallys,” he said.

The spokesperson’s comments are in line with Satheesan’s criticism of Vellappally’s alleged hate remarks against the Muslim community during the previous government’s tenure. This position had helped Satheesan win the confidence of Muslim organisations and the community.