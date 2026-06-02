Styling celebrities to entering Kerala CM’s celebrated list, Clare is taking off

ALAPPUZHA: From drawing the attention of celebrities to people in power, Clare Maria Sebastian is going places. The 23-year-old from Kainakary, Kuttanad, who rose to national prominence with her exceptional sari-draping skills, recently received praise from Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Satheesan contacted Clare by phone after reading a front-page feature on her inspiring journey published in TNIE.

During the conversation, he congratulated the young entrepreneur on her achievements and hailed her dedication and talent. Clare said the CM described multi-talented youngsters as valuable assets to the state and assured her that he would arrange a meeting with her shortly.

“I am extremely happy and honoured that the chief minister appreciated my achievements,” Clare said.

Over a short span, Clare has built an impressive clientele that includes some of the country’s most influential women and leading personalities from the entertainment industry.

Her work has adorned business icon Nita Ambani and several prominent Mollywood actresses, including Amala Paul, Ansiba Hassan, Nimisha Sajayan, Dhanya Varma, Anjali Nair, Mareena Michael, Saritha Jayasurya, and Navami, wife of rapper Vedan, among many others.