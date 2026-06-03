1 in 4 Kerala men drinks liquor, says health survey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One in every four Malayali men consumes alcohol, the latest round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) has revealed, while also highlighting an uptick in consumption among the male population.

As per the survey report for 2023-24, alcohol consumption among men in Kerala showed a relative rise of 14% from four years ago in 2019-20, when the last NFHS report came out.

The NFHS-6 report released last week showed that 22.7% of Kerala men aged 15 and above consume alcohol, up from 19.9% in 2019-20. The national average was 18.9%, marginally up from 18.7% in the previous round. Liquor consumption among women in Kerala remained negligible at 0.3%, but was still marginally up from 0.2% in 2019-20. Among states and UTs, Arunachal Pradesh topped at 50.5%, followed by Telangana at 43.9%. Kerala was in the 19th position.

The latest report reveals a reversal of the declining trend seen since 2005-06. Male alcohol consumption, which stood at 45% in 2005-06, had fallen to 37% in 2015-16. Both the surveys were done in the 15-49 age group. Since the fifth round, the survey is being conducted in the 15-plus age group with no upper cap.