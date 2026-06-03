Diesel smugglers attack GST officials in Kozhikode

Officials said the truck was travelling at high speed and failed to stop despite repeated signals from them. Instead, the driver allegedly attempted to ram the vehicle into the officials in an effort to escape. The truck continued its reckless drive before crashing into the compound wall of a private property in Koyilandy. The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the truck and fled the scene.

GST officer T P Libeesh said that two individuals who were inside the truck pushed officials into a muddy area when they attempted to block their escape.

Following the seizure of the truck, inspection revealed that it was carrying nearly 4,000 litres of diesel. Authorities said the truck will not be released unless a penalty of Rs 10 lakh is paid. A complaint has also been lodged regarding the attempt to endanger the lives of government officials.