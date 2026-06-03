Diesel smugglers attack GST officials in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A team of Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials narrowly escaped injury after an alleged diesel smuggling gang attempted to run them over during a vehicle inspection operation at Nandi near Kozhikode in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to the GST officials, the incident occurred around 4am while a special inspection drive was being conducted on the national highway at Nandi to check tax evasion and the illegal transportation of fuel. During the operation, officials intercepted a truck suspected of carrying diesel from Mahe into Kerala without proper documentation.
Officials said the truck was travelling at high speed and failed to stop despite repeated signals from them. Instead, the driver allegedly attempted to ram the vehicle into the officials in an effort to escape. The truck continued its reckless drive before crashing into the compound wall of a private property in Koyilandy. The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the truck and fled the scene.
GST officer T P Libeesh said that two individuals who were inside the truck pushed officials into a muddy area when they attempted to block their escape.
Following the seizure of the truck, inspection revealed that it was carrying nearly 4,000 litres of diesel. Authorities said the truck will not be released unless a penalty of Rs 10 lakh is paid. A complaint has also been lodged regarding the attempt to endanger the lives of government officials.