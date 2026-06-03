Encroachments on KSEB land block key elephant routes in Chinnakkanal

IDUKKI: Chinnakkanal’s elephants are running out of room. Already confined to around 195 hectares of usable habitat in a landscape fragmented by settlements and development, the herd now faces a new obstacle as encroachments and fencing on Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)-owned catchment land around the Anayirankal dam block traditional movement routes, forcing the animals into nearby settlements and escalating human-elephant conflict.
Official records obtained from the Chinnakkanal village office show that KSEB owns 110.65 hectares in the Anayirankal catchment area. The land is registered under thandaper no 403, for which KSEB pays a land tax of Rs 1,44,494 annually. The land was acquired for the maintenance and protection of the Anayirankal reservoir, a key component of the Panniyar hydel project. Large stretches were retained as catchment area to protect the reservoir and prevent soil erosion. Over the years, however, portions of the land were gradually encroached upon and converted for cardamom and other cultivation activities. To protect crops from elephant raids, cultivators have erected cable barricades across several stretches of the catchment area.
Forest officials said these barriers are obstructing routes that elephants have traditionally used to move between the Anayirankal landscape, Sangarapandiya medu and the Chinnakkanal terrain.
“The catchment areas covering Muthamma Colony, Palakunju, 301 Colony, Chembakathozhu, BL Ram, surroundings of RS Estate, and Panthadikalam are traditional movement zones of elephants,” said Arun Kumar, range officer, Chinnakkanal.
“Elephants move through these areas after crossing the dam landscape. When fencing erected on encroached land blocks their passage, they are forced to move through nearby settlements such as Muthamma Colony and 301 Colony to reach the Chinnakkanal terrain. That results in human-elephant conflict,” he said.
The concern is particularly significant because the Chinnakkanal elephant population already survives within one of the most restricted habitats in Kerala.
Though the Chinnakkanal reserve spans around 395 hectares, nearly 200 hectares comprise revenue land and residential areas where elephants rarely move. This effectively leaves only around 195 hectares of usable habitat for around 18 elephants, including a newborn. The consequences have been visible for decades. Forest department estimates suggest that around 50 deaths may have occurred in the Chinnakkanal region since the 1990s due to elephant attacks.
The situation worsened after 2002, when land was allotted to 301 landless families in areas that historically functioned as elephant corridors. Officials fear that fresh obstructions within the catchment area could further aggravate the situation.
“In an already sensitive human-elephant conflict landscape like Chinnakkanal, such activities will only increase confrontation between people and wildlife,” Arun said.
Officials have also reported injuries to elephants attempting to negotiate the barriers.
“When elephants try to break through the cables, injuries to tusks have been noticed during field monitoring,” an official said.
Village office flags encroachment
Chinnakkanal Village Officer Santosh Kumar said the issue has already been brought to the KSEB’s attention.
“After noticing encroachments on KSEB land in the catchment area, letters were sent to the KSEB dam safety wing, seeking necessary action. Under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act, the power to remove encroachments rests with the district collector, though it can be delegated to the departmental authorities concerned in emergency situations.”
Forest officials pointed to another irony. Land originally retained as catchment area to prevent soil erosion into the reservoir is now witnessing cultivation activities that affect wildlife movement and may themselves contribute to environmental degradation.
Officials said the forest department recently removed cardamom cultivation from encroached forest land close to the dam site. However, enforcement remains a challenge.
“Even if cultivated plants are destroyed, encroachers shift elsewhere. By the time the damaged crops grow back, another harvest cycle begins. In some cases, residents have reportedly leased out encroached land to outsiders for cultivation,” an official said.
KSEB cites legal hurdles
Responding to the issue, Manoj Kumar, executive engineer with KSEB’s Dam Safety Division-Pambla, acknowledged that encroachments exist on KSEB land in the Anayirankal area and said legal proceedings are currently under way.
“Cases related to encroachments on the land are pending before the High Court as well as the Devikulam Magistrate Court. There are also ongoing land-related disput es involving KSEB, Harrisons Malayalam, and Tata in the Chinnakkanal region,” Manoj said.
He said the remote terrain and frequent elephant presence pose practical challenges to regular inspections.
“Anayirankal is a remote area where elephant movement is common, which limits the ability of officials to inspect the land frequently. However, whenever information regarding encroachments is received, steps are taken to initiate eviction proceedings.”
He said similar encroachment issues have been reported on KSEB land in Pooppara and Rajakumari villages too.
“We expect to get a clearer picture of the exact land status once the ongoing digital survey is done. Based on its findings, further follow-up action will be taken.