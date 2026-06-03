Encroachments on KSEB land block key elephant routes in Chinnakkanal

IDUKKI: Chinnakkanal’s elephants are running out of room. Already confined to around 195 hectares of usable habitat in a landscape fragmented by settlements and development, the herd now faces a new obstacle as encroachments and fencing on Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)-owned catchment land around the Anayirankal dam block traditional movement routes, forcing the animals into nearby settlements and escalating human-elephant conflict.

Official records obtained from the Chinnakkanal village office show that KSEB owns 110.65 hectares in the Anayirankal catchment area. The land is registered under thandaper no 403, for which KSEB pays a land tax of Rs 1,44,494 annually. The land was acquired for the maintenance and protection of the Anayirankal reservoir, a key component of the Panniyar hydel project. Large stretches were retained as catchment area to protect the reservoir and prevent soil erosion. Over the years, however, portions of the land were gradually encroached upon and converted for cardamom and other cultivation activities. To protect crops from elephant raids, cultivators have erected cable barricades across several stretches of the catchment area.

Forest officials said these barriers are obstructing routes that elephants have traditionally used to move between the Anayirankal landscape, Sangarapandiya medu and the Chinnakkanal terrain.

“The catchment areas covering Muthamma Colony, Palakunju, 301 Colony, Chembakathozhu, BL Ram, surroundings of RS Estate, and Panthadikalam are traditional movement zones of elephants,” said Arun Kumar, range officer, Chinnakkanal.

“Elephants move through these areas after crossing the dam landscape. When fencing erected on encroached land blocks their passage, they are forced to move through nearby settlements such as Muthamma Colony and 301 Colony to reach the Chinnakkanal terrain. That results in human-elephant conflict,” he said.

The concern is particularly significant because the Chinnakkanal elephant population already survives within one of the most restricted habitats in Kerala.