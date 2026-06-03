How a ‘murder’ confession unravelled 40-yr-old Koodaranji ‘drowning’ case

KOZHIKODE: An extraordinary breakthrough has shattered four decades of silence surrounding a forgotten tragedy in Kozhikode. In an incident that has etched itself into the region’s crime history, Kerala Police have successfully validated the stunning confession of a 55-year-old man who walked into a police station to admit to a double murder committed during his youth.

Following a gruelling 11-month-long investigation, the Thiruvambady police officially confirmed that the teenager killed in Koodaranji, back in late 1986, was Mohanan, a native of Iritty in Kannur district. For nearly 40 years, Mohanan’s relatives had no word of his whereabouts after he vanished, travelling to Kozhikode for manual work.

The unravelling of this cold case began last year when the suspect, Muhammad Ali -- originally named Antony -- surrendered to law enforcement. Plagued by insurmountable guilt, the Vengara resident left police utterly baffled when he claimed he committed his first murder at the tender age of 14. According to his detailed confession, the incident occurred in late 1986 after the victim attempted to sexually assault him in Koodaranji. While desperately resisting, the young Antony pushed the man into a stream and held him under water until he drowned.

“At the time, the crime remained entirely hidden from the world. Local authorities had originally discovered the body and closed the case as one of unidentified drowning due to natural causes,” said Prasanth K, SHO, Thiruvambady police station.

Investigators painstakingly cross-referenced historical archives with missing person reports and unearthed old newspaper clippings from December 5, 1986, which corroborated the exact timeline and location.

Reflecting on the monumental confirmation, Ali, who was arrested and remanded for 14 days in Manjeri sub-jail before being released on bail, told TNIE that he feels a profound sense of relief.