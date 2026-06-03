IT firm manager arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for growing 70 cannabis plants in apartment bedroom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old techie, who worked as a manager at a leading IT firm in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the Sreekaryam police after he was found rearing 70 cannabis plants in the bedroom of his two BHK apartment at Alathara on Tuesday. The arrested is, Vishal, a Haryana native, has been working in the state for the past one year and was growing cannabis for his personal use, the police said.

Police said the cannabis plants were found reared inside a bedroom, which was air-conditioned. Vishal, who drew an annual pay of around Rs 20 lakh, was living alone. Police sources said the man looked drained as the search went on.

Since morning, he had not eaten anything and when the cops asked him to have some refreshments, he opened a one-litre bottle of raw milk kept in his fridge and downed it fully in one go. “After gulping it, he seemed to have regained some energy. We were surprised as, until then, he looked very depressed,” said a police officer who was part of the search team.

Police later found a large pile of empty milk bottles lying in the house, which aroused their interest. When enquired, Vishal said he used chilled milk mixed with cannabis paste and consumed it every morning. The youth also told the police that he used tender leaves of cannabis to prepare chutney.