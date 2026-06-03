Kerala Assembly row over fuel price hike: CM, Opposition spar over refusal to discuss issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the first adjournment motion in the newly convened assembly on Tuesday, the Opposition staged a walkout after Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan denied permission to move the motion seeking a discussion on the recent hike in fuel prices and inflation. The Opposition accused the government of failing to offer any relief to people who are reeling under steep hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

Responding to the adjournment motion, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that fuel prices were increased four times in May and further hikes are expected in the coming days. “The prices of petrol, diesel and LPG are being increased continuously. We are examining the economic and social impact of these increases. The government will wait for a few more days before taking a decision,” he said.

Raising the issue in the assembly, former finance minister and MLA K N Balagopal accused the state government of failing to provide relief to people. He said it is impractical to wait for the prices to increase or decline before announcing relief measures.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan termed the state government’s approach unfortunate and demanded immediate intervention to ease the impact of inflation triggered by fuel price hikes.

Balagopal demanded that the state government take steps immediately to reduce the additional tax levied on fuel and provide subsidies for LPG cylinders. He pointed out that the state receives around `150 crore every month through the additional tax, and there is scope to consider a reduction.