Kerala Assembly row over fuel price hike: CM, Opposition spar over refusal to discuss issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the first adjournment motion in the newly convened assembly on Tuesday, the Opposition staged a walkout after Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan denied permission to move the motion seeking a discussion on the recent hike in fuel prices and inflation. The Opposition accused the government of failing to offer any relief to people who are reeling under steep hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices.
Responding to the adjournment motion, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that fuel prices were increased four times in May and further hikes are expected in the coming days. “The prices of petrol, diesel and LPG are being increased continuously. We are examining the economic and social impact of these increases. The government will wait for a few more days before taking a decision,” he said.
Raising the issue in the assembly, former finance minister and MLA K N Balagopal accused the state government of failing to provide relief to people. He said it is impractical to wait for the prices to increase or decline before announcing relief measures.
Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan termed the state government’s approach unfortunate and demanded immediate intervention to ease the impact of inflation triggered by fuel price hikes.
Balagopal demanded that the state government take steps immediately to reduce the additional tax levied on fuel and provide subsidies for LPG cylinders. He pointed out that the state receives around `150 crore every month through the additional tax, and there is scope to consider a reduction.
VDS, LOP LOCK HORNS OVER WHITE PAPER
The discussion on the adjournment motion over inflation and price rise triggered heated exchanges between the ruling front and the opposition on the forthcoming white paper on the state’s finances to be presented by the new government. Highlighting the present financial situation of the state. after a decade of LDF rule, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that the White Paper, which will be presented soon, will show the actual fiscal condition of the state. This triggered a sharp response from Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan who told the CM not to scare the LDF- led opposition with White Paper.
MONSOON PREPAREDNESS SPARKS DEBATE
The state government’s preparedness for monsoon came under sharp attack in the assembly on Tuesday, with the opposition alleging serious lapses in pre-monsoon sanitation drives and disaster preparedness measures across the state. Responding to submission made by MLA Saji Cheriyan, LSG Minister K M Shaji said extensive preparations were under way and sanitation committees had been formed in all local bodies and that large-scale cleaning drives and well chlorination campaigns were progressing across the state.
ASSEMBLY GETS ITS 4TH WOMAN DY SPEAKER
The assembly has got a woman deputy presiding officer after a long gap of three-and-a-half decades. Senior Congress leader Shanimol Osman was elected as the deputy speaker of the 16th Kerala Assembly on Tuesday. The Aroor MLA thus became the fourth woman to assume the role of deputy speaker in the Kerala assembly, which had a woman leader as its very first deputy speaker – Communist leader K O Aysha Bai in 1957.