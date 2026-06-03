Kerala’s Rs 30 Janakeeya meal scheme in crisis as food prices soar and subsidies end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As food prices continue to rise and meals at restaurants become increasingly unaffordable for ordinary people due to LPG and fuel price hikes, Kerala’s Janakeeya Hotels – launched as part of the Hunger-Free Kerala initiative to provide subsidised meals – are facing an existential crisis.

Despite mounting operational expenses, the hotels continue to serve meals at just Rs 30. The uncertainty has intensified following the change in government, as the new administration is yet to clarify its stand on the scheme. Mounting financial pressure, coupled with rising operational costs and dwindling government support, has left operators across the state struggling, as the rate fixed for meals under the scheme has become financially unviable.

The crisis has deepened after the government stopped supplying subsidised rice, and many local bodies reduced or withdrew support for the scheme. Of the 1,100 Janakeeya Hotels launched across the state, only 655 remain operational.

“When we started six years ago, the idea was simple - no one should go hungry because they cannot afford a meal. Today, even as rice, oil and gas prices soar, we continue serving lunch at Rs 30. But without subsidy support, it is becoming harder to keep that promise alive,” said Rajam S S, who runs a Janakeeya Hotel in Neyyattinkara that serves meals to daily wage workers, bus drivers, hospital bystanders and elderly people.

“If we raise the price, many of them may stop coming. If we don’t, we struggle to survive. We switched from LPG to firewood to cut costs, but there is only so much we can do,” she said.

Operators have been demanding a revision of the `30 lunch rate, arguing that the current pricing is no longer viable in the face of increasing food, fuel and labour costs.