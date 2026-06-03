Maharashtra family attacked and robbed in Kannur; stolen car found abandoned

KANNUR: A family travelling from Sangli in Maharashtra to Thalassery was allegedly attacked and robbed near Kunhimangalam in Payyanur around 5am on Tuesday. Kumar Jalathar Nigam of Sangli was travelling with his family and a driver when the incident occurred.

According to a complaint filed by Kumar, two grey-coloured vehicles intercepted the car they were travelling in by overtaking and blocking its path.

Six men reportedly got out of the vehicles, smashed the car windows, forcibly pulled the occupants out, and robbed them of the vehicle and a 25-g gold chain.

The stolen car, with a Thalassery registration, was later found abandoned and badly damaged in a vacant plot near Pilathara Cooperative College. Passers-by spotted the abandoned vehicle in the area in the morning and alerted the authorities. Those who discovered the car also reported seeing blood stains inside. The inside of the car has been severely damaged. Its doors were left open, and belongings of the family, including their clothes, had been scattered near the vehicle.