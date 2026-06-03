Malayali ultra runner Geeno Antony runs 272.89 km in 24 hours, wins silver at Asia and Oceania championship in Japan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Be it working or sleeping, hardly anyone likes doing the same thing for one full day.

But imagine running on a race track, as part of a competition, for 24 hours straight — and still winning a silver medal for the country? What seems unattainable for many became a moment of prestige for Thiruvananthapuram resident Geeno Antony who ran 272.89 km continuously in the 24-Hour Asia & Oceania Championship organised by the International Association of Ultrarunning at Hirosaki in Japan on May 23 and 24.

Competing in the Men’s Individual Podium Sweep, he was the only Malayali in the Indian team there. “Running for this long is not an unattainable task for anyone. Though we might feel our body is getting weaker by every second, we can overcome that feeling if we have the right mindset,” Geeno said.

The 33-year-old athlete, who has been competing in ultrarunning events for the past six years, believes everyone will taste success at the right time.

Striding through hardships

Son of a deaf-mute couple, Geeno was never fascinated by the usual 100m race but the long marathon events piqued his interest from his school days, and even took part in a 21-km marathon while he was in Class 10. But challenges were many before him, including his family’s financial status, which ultimately made him choose the Army as a career in his late teenage years. Joining the force in Bhopal, in the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering division, he has been serving in the Army since 2011.

Though he did not join the force through the sports quota, fitness had always been his priority.