Nedumangad murder: Toddler suffered over 90 injuries, weeks of abuse before death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revealing chilling evidence of prolonged physical abuse, doctors who carried out the post-mortem examination of the one-and-a-half-year-old boy murdered in Nedumangad, documented more than 90 injuries across the child’s body and concluded that he had endured repeated assaults for weeks before his death.

According to the findings, the toddler suffered a combination of severe head and chest injuries, which ultimately caused his death.

The examination found extensive internal and external wounds, including a fatal head injury, multiple fractures including seven ribs, severe internal bleeding and injuries at different stages of healing.

“The post-mortem revealed more than 90 injuries, both internal and external, including multiple fractures, severe internal bleeding and head injuries in different stages of healing. The presence of both fresh and older wounds indicates the child was subjected to repeated physical abuse over a prolonged period,” a highly placed source at the MCH told TNIE.

Police officials said the medical evidence points to physical assaults over the two to three weeks preceding the child’s death.

The post-mortem further revealed swelling and internal bleeding at multiple locations inside the child’s head. Burn injuries were also detected on the child’s genital area and on the child’s foot.

Police said the child had previously been taken for medical treatment for fractures, claiming that the injuries were caused by a fall from a staircase.

However, police now suspect the fractures were the result of physical abuse and are examining the circumstances under which treatment was sought.