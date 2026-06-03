SIT probes conspiracy angle in attack on ED officials; statements of seven officers recorded

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Thiruvananthapuram recorded the statements of seven officers, including Assistant Director Sanith Reddy, in Kochi on Tuesday.

Sources said the SIT team reached the ED office in Kochi in the afternoon, held detailed interactions with the officials, and left by late evening after recording their statements.

Of the 46 persons identified in connection with the attack, 26 have been arrested so far. Sources said efforts are under way to arrest the remaining accused at the earliest.

According to sources, the ED officials told investigators that they suspected the incident was a preplanned attack rather than a spontaneous act of violence.

The ED also informed the SIT that several senior party leaders who participated in the protest may have had a role in the circumstances that led to the violence.

SIT sources said investigators are also probing the conspiracy angle in the case, and the call records of the arrested accused are being examined as part of the investigation.