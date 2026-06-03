Special team formed to probe CPM attack on ED officials’ vehicles in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have formed a 30-member special team to conduct an investigation into the attack on the vehicles of the Enforcement Directorate officials by CPM workers on May 27. The decision was taken considering the gravity of the offence involving a large number of accused people. Cantonment Assistant Commissioner will monitor the probe while Museum SHO R Prasanth is the investigating officer.

The SHOs of Cantonment, Poojappura, Peroorkada, Vattiyoorkavu and Thampanoor stations have been made part of the team. Officers from the district crime branch and cyber cell are also part of the investigation.

The special team has been formed to conduct further arrests in the case. As many as 26 people have so far been arrested. The special team will also probe whether any CPM leaders were involved in the planning or execution of the attack on ED vehicles as they were leaving the residence of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan after conducting a raid in connection with the Exalogic-CMRL pay-off case.