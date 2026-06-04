Grand farewell! ‘Game changer’ headmaster drives home in car gifted by students

KASARGOD: On the final days of his teaching career, P T Benny, the headmaster of Chemnad West Government Upper Primary School, walked in expecting a regular farewell function. But the students and local residents turned it into an extraordinary occasion for him.

They held the farewell over two days, and on his final day, May 31, they took him to a Maruti Suzuki showroom where a brand new car worth Rs 13 lakh was handed over to him. It was the parting gift of the students and villagers for their favourite teacher who turned the face of the school for good.

“He was the best headmaster our 127-year-old school ever had,” said Ameer Paloth, the parent-teacher association president and former Chemnad panchayat member.

The school had a lot of issues with infrastructure and there were plenty of things to do.

“Not many could have pulled it through like he did,” Paloth pointed out.

When Benny arrived, the school was struggling without adequate space. In fact, Chemnad residents brought him to their school after he had earned a name for turning around the fortunes of schools. He arrived as the headmaster in-charge in 2019 and was later promoted to headmaster.

The school was established on 34 cents donated by the Chemnad Jamaat Committee in 1899. Due to a lack of space, the school was using the madrassa building for six classrooms, against a requirement of 11 more classrooms. It had only three regular teachers while it needed 20, managing with daily wage teachers.