How many warnings does it take? Kin allege police inaction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By the time one-and-a-half-year-old Arshid was found dead at a house in Nedumangad, the warnings had been piling up for years.

An ex-wife who is under treatment after repeated assaults, with her family claiming to have filed complaint after complaint. A grandmother who says she begged the police to look into the injuries of a toddler whose arms had mysteriously been fractured. Allegations surrounding another young woman’s death. Neighbours who now speak of disturbing incidents that, in hindsight, appear impossible to ignore.

Yet, despite the red flags, Ashkar remained a free man. Long before Arshid’s death shocked the state, allegations of violence had already surfaced against the accused. His first wife, Aamina, and her family allege that she endured relentless abuse during their marriage. According to her mother, Shajeela Beevi, the family approached police multiple times, detailing incidents of assault and torture.

The family’s association with Ashkar began in 2022 when he married Aamina, a native of Palode. Since then it has been a cycle of abuse, she says.

Speaking to the media after Arshid’s murder came to light, Shajeela alleged that Ashkar and his mother and sister began harassing Aamina soon after the marriage. The demands were of money, gold, and a house. She alleges that her daughter was routinely beaten inside the house. On one occasion, neighbours reportedly alerted the family about the severity of the violence. When Aamina’s father went to bring her home, he allegedly found her bleeding from the nose. According to Shajeela, Ashkar allegedly attempted to kill Aamina multiple times. She claimed he tried to poison her, attempted to hang her after she was unconscious, and even pushed her from a moving autorickshaw.