Kerala govt cabinet okays handing over Naveen Babu suicide case probe to CBI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has decided to handover the investigation into the suicide of former Kannur additional district magistrate K Naveen Babu to the CBI. A decision has also been taken to provide job to the daughter of the deceased under the Compassionate Employment Scheme. The matter was taken for discussion as an out-of-agenda issue.

Naveen’s family had met Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala earlier and requested that the case be handed over to the central agency.

Naveen was found dead at his quarters in Kannur on October 15, 2024, a day after he was publicly humiliated and accused of corruption by then Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya during a farewell event organised at the Kannur collectorate. His death triggered a huge public outcry. Divya was arrested for abetting his suicide. She was named the sole accused in the case.

Naveen’s family had expressed dissatisfaction with the state police’s investigation, alleging it was politically managed.

Police sources said they have not yet any received any official order on transferring the case to the CBI. However, they said they had received unofficial feelers from the government in this regard.