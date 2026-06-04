Kerala police registers 104 cases, 137 arrests in 24 hours under Operation Toofan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have registered 104 drug cases and arrested 137 people under Operation Toofan since its launch on Tuesday. Of these, three cases were registered for commercial quantities, while eight were registered for intermediate volume.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said a total of MDMA weighing about 500g and ganja to the tune of 37kg were seized. He said discussions were held with police chiefs of three states, including Andhra Pradesh, to launch a comprehensive plan to counter drug menace.

“Soon we will have an inter-state meeting of police officers. After that there will be a meeting with Central agencies,” Ravada said.

He said ganja is mostly procured from Odisha-Andhra border, while MDMA is procured via multiple channels. “From Muscat it’s being brought via Thiruvananthapuram and Karipur airports. Bengaluru is also a source,” he added.