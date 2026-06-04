LDF government left huge fiscal burden, spread false narrative on treasury balance: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the previous LDF government, alleging that it had left behind substantial financial liabilities, including borrowings by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which he claimed amounted to around Rs 5.07 lakh crore.

Speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s policy address, Satheesan also dismissed reports that nearly Rs 6,000 crore had been left in the state treasury at the time of the change of government, calling them misleading narratives circulated to influence public opinion.

He questioned why, if such funds were indeed available, they had not been used to clear pending obligations such as approximately Rs 2,000 crore in arrears owed to SupplyCo, instalments due to local self-government institutions, and outstanding dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) payments for government employees and pensioners.

“Why were these liabilities not cleared using the alleged surplus in the treasury? Instead, a narrative was created and spread on social media claiming Rs 6,000 crore was available,” he said, adding that the state’s financial position required urgent correction.

Turning his criticism to KIIFB, Satheesan said the agency had accumulated significant liabilities and was now placing a heavy burden on the state exchequer. He alleged that while KIIFB was initially projected as an independent funding mechanism for infrastructure development, its borrowings—backed by sovereign guarantees—had effectively become part of the state’s borrowing limits.

He further said that despite earlier assurances that KIIFB loans would not impact state finances, substantial cess collections had been routed to the body, which in turn borrowed heavily at high interest rates. “Ultimately, these liabilities have been passed on to the state,” he said.