Major facelift: MVD to set up 28 automated testing stations in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister C P John on Wednesday announced that 28 Automated Vehicle Testing Stations (ATS) will be launched in the state.

He was speaking after receiving the salute at the passing out parade of 32 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector trainees at the Thycaud Police Training College.

The minister outlined a comprehensive roadmap to digitise and upgrade the state’s transport infrastructure.

Under the new initiative, each district will get two automated, machine-controlled, and outsource-supported ATS to handle vehicle fitness certificates, effectively replacing traditional manual inspection methods with machine-based systems.

The minister highlighted that driving licence tests will become significantly more transparent and modernised through the implementation of these accredited driving training and testing centres.

To back these technological upgrades, a dedicated modernisation scheme fund will be established.

The department is set to widely deploy Information and Communication Technology equipment, electronic enforcement tablets and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras.

In a bid to streamline operations, the state will launch a comprehensive vehicle census to determine the exact number of active vehicles on Kerala roads, which will help clean up database errors and reduce server downtime.