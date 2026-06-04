Multiple sclerosis patients in Kerala fight for ‘invisible disability’ friendly state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Merin Theres John, a native of Pathanamthitta, was just 20 and sitting for her BCom examination when the world abruptly went dark in her left eye. It was her first encounter with optic neuritis —an inflammatory condition that often serves as the initial warning sign of multiple sclerosis (MS).

“It was devastating,” Merin recalls. “I fell into a deep depression. I looked completely fine on the outside, but my body was attacking itself from within.”

The unpredictable relapses, triggered by stress, forced her to abandon her dream of becoming a chartered accountant. Though she later cleared bank exams to secure employment, her daily battle against body pain and chronic fatigue continues.

“Because there is no visible problem, people think I’m just being lazy,” she says. To fight this isolation, Merin joined fellow patients to form MS Harmony, an advocacy group pushing to make Kerala an “invisible disability friendly state”.

The disease primarily strikes people aged 20 to 40. Nearly 60 to 70% of the patients show no visible physical impairment initially, yet their symptoms can change instantly.

“Even a disability assessment board cannot easily recognise it,” says Dr Sureshkumar R, lead neurologist at Renai Medicity, emphasising that while early detection is crucial to prevent irreversible damage, under-detection remains a massive hurdle.

This lack of visibility feeds into harsh social scepticism and bureaucratic walls. “Since it is an invisible disability, it is difficult to convince others or get their support,” Merin explains.

Healthy-looking patients are routinely denied disability certificates, making it a constant struggle to access reserved train coaches or workplace accommodations.