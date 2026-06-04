Southwest monsoon likely to set in over Kerala on June 4

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After days of speculation over its delayed arrival and uncertainty over its onset, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that conditions have become favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala within the next 24 hours, while forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state over the coming week.

In 2025, Kerala received a total rainfall of 1,752.7 mm against a normal rainfall of 2,018.6mm recording a deficit of 13%. The forecast comes amid questions over the delayed and frequently revised monsoon onset dates this year. However, weather experts say the uncertainty is linked to the complex interplay of several atmospheric systems that govern monsoon progression.

Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash said that the monsoon’s arrival does not occur on the same date every year and depends on the strength of supporting systems over the Indian Ocean and the Pacific region.

“The technical criteria required for monsoon onset, including rainfall, cloud cover and wind patterns, are being satisfied. Therefore, it can be declared as the onset of the monsoon. However, this is likely to be a weak onset because several supporting systems are absent or weak,” he said.