Thiruvananthapuram airport first in Kerala to get advanced fire tender

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has upgraded its emergency safety by adding a state-of-the-art Rosenbauer Panther crash fire tender, making it the first airport in the state to feature a high-tech piercing turret that can blast water directly inside a burning aircraft.

This advanced vehicle has a High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) that can extend 16.5m high – equal to a five-storey building – and project water up to 85m, allowing firefighters to puncture a plane’s fuselage and suppress cabin or cargo fires quickly.

To spot hidden fires, the vehicle uses a sophisticated thermal imaging camera, while a “pump and roll” feature alongside under-truck nozzles allows it to safely fight fires while driving over burning ground.

Carrying a massive payload of 11,300 litres of water, 1,300 litres of foam, and 250kg of dry chemical powder, the powerhouse is driven by a 700-horsepower Volvo engine that accelerates from 0 to 80 km/h in under 30 seconds to reach a top speed of 120 km/h.