UDF signals KIIFB reset: Fiscal health report calls for end to independent borrowing, greater transparency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led UDF government's approach to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is beginning to take shape, with 'Kerala's Fiscal Health: A Status Report' tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, recommending a fundamental restructuring of the state's flagship infrastructure financing institution rather than its outright dismantling.

The report, tabled by Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan, acknowledges that KIIFB was a "bold institutional innovation" that helped Kerala significantly expand infrastructure spending at a time when fiscal constraints under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework limited the state's borrowing capacity.

However, it argues that the institution's core premise has been undermined following the Comptroller and Auditor General's (C&AG) finding that KIIFB's borrowings are effectively government borrowings and must be counted against Kerala's annual borrowing ceiling.

"The question is no longer whether KIIFB should continue in its current form—the C&AG ruling has effectively answered that," the report states.

The report notes that KIIFB was restructured in 2016 to mobilise resources outside the conventional budgetary process and finance both physical and social infrastructure.

Over the past nine years, it has raised more than Rs 42,000 crore through borrowings and helped fund roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, and other projects across the state.

At the same time, the report points to what it describes as structural weaknesses that have emerged over the years.

Among its most significant findings is that KIIFB's borrowing costs were consistently higher than those of the state government. According to the report, except during the pandemic year of 2020-21, KIIFB borrowed at rates at least 1.5 percentage points above government borrowing costs.