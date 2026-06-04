VS Achuthanandan likened CPM secretariat meets to ‘oppana’: Ex-aide’s book

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan once compared CPM secretariat meetings to an ‘oppana’, the traditional wedding dance performed around the bride, where the dancers would sing, clap and tease her from all sides. The late leader made the remark to his additional secretary Suresh Kumar and it will now find a place in his soon-to-be-released memoir ‘VSnu Oppam Ente Dinangal’ (My Days With VS).

Congress leader K Sudhakaran will release the book by handing over a copy to retired High Court judge Kemal Pasha in Thiruvananthapuram on June 6.

Suresh claims in the book that CPM leader and former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac lashed out at VS during a party secretariat meeting. Isaac vented his ire on the CM for convening a review meeting in connection with the Supreme Court cases against fraudulent lotteries operated in Kerala. Isaac, being aware of its purpose, did not attend the meeting, and no further action followed.

Later, VS told Suresh Kumar that Isaac criticised him in the secretariat meeting for interfering in the functioning of the lotteries department under him. VS was pained by Isaac’s coarse language against him at secretariat meetings, Suresh alleges.

The book comprises eight chapters covering Suresh’s tenure as lottery director, his stint as additional secretary to VS, and his role as special officer during the Munnar eviction drive.

“This is a sincere and candid memoir. I decided to write the book because my late father had asked me to write about my experiences while working with VS. In May 2016, VS called me to Cantonment House. After our discussion, he told me that I had accumulated many experiences in public service, including during the Munnar, lottery and education stints.