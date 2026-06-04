When a muddy bicycle track trapped a 'coir spy' in Kerala

Long before CCTV cameras, encrypted servers and digital forensics became central to policing, investigators in Alappuzha cracked a high-stakes ‘corporate theft’ using little more than field inquiry, observation, and a bicycle tyre mark.

Rewind to 1990. It was a Monday morning. Staff arriving for work discovered that several confidential files had vanished from the office locker overnight.

The missing documents included overseas client agreements, shipment schedules, export pricing details and bank correspondence linked to buyers in Europe and the Middle East. In Kerala’s fiercely competitive coir export industry, such information was considered commercially priceless.

“At that time, export client details were guarded like gold,” recalls a senior police officer, who was part of the investigation team. “If another exporter obtained those rates and buyer contacts, they could directly approach the clients and damage years of business relationships.” What left investigators amazed was the precision of the theft. No broken locks, damaged doors or signs of forced entry.

Office cupboards had been opened neatly using original keys or duplicates. Cash kept inside a drawer remained untouched. Whoever entered the office had come specifically for the documents — and knew exactly where to find them.

Police suspected an insider job. It was an era without CCTV footage, mobile phone records or digital surveillance. Every lead had to be built through field inquiry and observation.

“It was a completely different period,” the officer recalled. “Computers were not common, and most records were maintained on paper. Fax machines were used for communication with overseas buyers, and access to those printed documents was restricted to only a few trusted staff members.”