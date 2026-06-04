When a muddy bicycle track trapped a 'coir spy' in Kerala

Long before CCTV cameras, encrypted servers and digital forensics became central to policing, investigators in Alappuzha cracked a high-stakes ‘corporate theft’ using little more than field inquiry, observation, and a bicycle tyre mark.
Rewind to 1990. It was a Monday morning. Staff arriving for work discovered that several confidential files had vanished from the office locker overnight.
The missing documents included overseas client agreements, shipment schedules, export pricing details and bank correspondence linked to buyers in Europe and the Middle East. In Kerala’s fiercely competitive coir export industry, such information was considered commercially priceless.
“At that time, export client details were guarded like gold,” recalls a senior police officer, who was part of the investigation team. “If another exporter obtained those rates and buyer contacts, they could directly approach the clients and damage years of business relationships.” What left investigators amazed was the precision of the theft. No broken locks, damaged doors or signs of forced entry.
Office cupboards had been opened neatly using original keys or duplicates. Cash kept inside a drawer remained untouched. Whoever entered the office had come specifically for the documents — and knew exactly where to find them.
Police suspected an insider job. It was an era without CCTV footage, mobile phone records or digital surveillance. Every lead had to be built through field inquiry and observation.
“It was a completely different period,” the officer recalled. “Computers were not common, and most records were maintained on paper. Fax machines were used for communication with overseas buyers, and access to those printed documents was restricted to only a few trusted staff members.”
Police began reconstructing movements inside the factory on the previous evening. Workers, supervisors and clerical staff were questioned for hours. Officers noted that only five employees had regular access to the office keys.
Then came the clue that changed the course of the case. Heavy rain had lashed Alappuzha the night before the theft. When officers inspected the rear side of the office building, they noticed bicycle tyre impressions in the muddy courtyard. “That detail immediately stood out,” the officer recalls.
In 1990, bicycles were the lifeline of daily travel for workers moving between villages and factory units across the district.
Investigators began comparing the unusual tread pattern with bicycles used by factory workers and former employees. One pattern drew immediate attention. It matched the bicycle used by Soman, a temporary clerk who had recently resigned after a dispute over salary.
When questioned, Soman denied returning to the factory after leaving the job. But officers noticed inconsistencies in his account of his movements on the night of the theft. Suspicion deepened.
Police began tracing his recent movements. The breakthrough came when officers located a lodge owner, who remembered Soman staying there briefly with a cloth bag stuffed with files and papers.
Next, officers searched the house of one of Soman’s relatives. There, inside a shed, they found the stolen documents hidden within coir bundles stacked in a corner.
“Soman had secretly prepared a duplicate office key while employed at the factory and used it to enter the premises late at night,” the officer explains. “The confidential documents were intended to be sold to a rival exporter in Kochi.”
For the factory owner, the recovery came as a major relief. For the police, the case became a memorable one.
“There was no digital trail to follow,” the officer says. “We depended entirely on local intelligence and sharp observation. Back then, small clues could decide an entire case.”
More than three decades later, the theft is still remembered in police circles as a classic example of old-school investigative work.