As fuel prices soar, Malappuram man rides 50 km on bicycle to work

MALAPPURAM: As fuel prices continue to rise, burning deeper holes in household budgets, a government employee from Malappuram has quietly cycled his way past the crisis for nearly a decade.
Every day, Pandikkad native Hussain, a senior clerk in the education department, pedals nearly 50 kilometres to and from work, turning heads with his disciplined lifestyle and professional cycling gear.
What began as a passion gradually evolved into a way of life, helping him save money while staying fit. Dressed in a complete cycling outfit including a cycling suit, helmet, gloves, cycling shoes and gilet, Hussain initially drew curious looks and criticism from colleagues when he began arriving at the office on a bicycle. Over time, however, the sight became a familiar part of office life.
“Cycling was always my passion. Earlier, I used to ride just for recreation while using a motorcycle for commuting. But when petrol prices crossed `100, I decided to stop using my bike altogether,” Hussain said.
“I thought, if cycling is something I truly enjoy, why not make it my everyday mode of transport? My family members also depend mostly on public transport. Together, we are able to save a significant amount that would otherwise go towards fuel expenses,” he added.
Hussain began cycling regularly after joining the education department in Thiruvananthapuram in 2014. However, when he was transferred to Malappuram in 2017, he made the bicycle his primary means of transportation.
Despite travelling from Pandikkad to the Malappuram Civil Station daily, Hussain completes the journey in about an hour. Traffic congestion, he says, is never a concern on two wheels
“I start early in the morning wearing my cycling kit. I always carry a puncture repair kit and an air pump. Initially, both colleagues and local residents were curious, and some even criticised my decision,” he said. “I keep a separate set of office clothes at work. After reaching the office, I change in the staff refreshment room, wash my cycling clothes and leave them to dry. At first, some colleagues complained and questioned my routine. But eventually, they accepted that I was not going to change,” he added with a smile.
Hussain has now been transferred once again to Thiruvananthapuram. But his cycling journey is far from over. “I plan to continue cycling to work there as well. My house is close to the office, so the distance will be much shorter. Still, I hope to return to Malappuram someday,” he said.