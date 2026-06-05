As fuel prices soar, Malappuram man rides 50 km on bicycle to work

MALAPPURAM: As fuel prices continue to rise, burning deeper holes in household budgets, a government employee from Malappuram has quietly cycled his way past the crisis for nearly a decade.

Every day, Pandikkad native Hussain, a senior clerk in the education department, pedals nearly 50 kilometres to and from work, turning heads with his disciplined lifestyle and professional cycling gear.

What began as a passion gradually evolved into a way of life, helping him save money while staying fit. Dressed in a complete cycling outfit including a cycling suit, helmet, gloves, cycling shoes and gilet, Hussain initially drew curious looks and criticism from colleagues when he began arriving at the office on a bicycle. Over time, however, the sight became a familiar part of office life.

“Cycling was always my passion. Earlier, I used to ride just for recreation while using a motorcycle for commuting. But when petrol prices crossed `100, I decided to stop using my bike altogether,” Hussain said.