Deputy LoP dispute deepens in Kerala as CPI secretariat hardens stand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the CPI-CPM bilateral discussions failed to reach a consensus on the former’s demand for the post of deputy leader of the opposition, the CPI state secretariat asked its leadership to stand firm on its position.

At the secretariat meeting held on Thursday, State Secretary Binoy Viswam reported the CPM’s continuing reluctance to accept CPI’s demand. During the discussion, the leaders told the leadership not to succumb to the CPM’s pressure. However, the secretariat decided not to discuss further as the bilateral discussions are to be continued in the coming days.

The bilateral discussions were held on Wednesday between CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and CPM state secretary M V Govindan. During the discussion M V Govindan reportedly reiterated CPM’s position that according to the precedence, the deputy leader post should be held by his party. Govindan also told that no new political situation has arisen to warrant a change in that precedence.

However, hardening the CPI’s position, Binoy Viswam conveyed to his CPM counterpart that all the precedents must evolve with changing circumstances. He also reportedly said that a change in style was required in the functioning of the LDF.

According to CPI sources, the party has decided to demand the deputy leader post considering its past experience when the LDF was in power.

“The signing of ‘PM SHRI’ scheme without the approval of the cabinet and organising the ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’ without any discussion in the LDF had affected the goodwill of the government and the front,” said the CPI leader.